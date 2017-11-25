Candlelight vigil held for teenager Gaia Pope one week after body found

Mourners have joined for a vigil held in memory of teenager Gaia Pope who was found dead a week ago.

Family, friends and members of the public attended the ceremony at an amphitheater in Swanage, Dorset, on Saturday evening.

Miss Pope, who had epilepsy, disappeared on November 7.

Her disappearance sparked a massive campaign to find her, while detectives arrested three individuals who were later released without charge.

The body of Miss Pope was found on land south of Swanage last Saturday close to where some of her clothing had been recovered.