Today

Frosty start with icy patches, but bright. Occasional showers in the north and west. These will fall as snow over the hills and to low levels in the north, and perhaps in some parts of the Midlands. Windier than yesterday.

Tonight

Further wintry showers in northern and western parts of the UK, with icy stretches forming where showers have fallen. Elsewhere cold with a widespread frost. Gales in the far northeast.