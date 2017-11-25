Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood 'prepared to resign' if Army cuts are imposed

A defence minister is reportedly prepared to resign if the Government impose cuts on the Army which would see it lose 12,000 soldiers.

Tobias Ellwood, the minister responsible for defence personnel and veterans, is understood to have concerns about proposals which could see the Army's full-time strength reduced to 70,000.

Mr Ellwood has shared his "deep discomfort" with colleagues about a list of cost-saving options faced by the Ministry of Defence, the Times reported.

A Whitehall source quoted by the newspaper said the Ministry of Defence was "beginning to try and push back" against the cuts.

The MoD said no decisions had been made and dismissed reports about the options being considered as "speculation".

But Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson was said to be shocked by the "completely awful" headline proposals drawn up by military chiefs, according to a Times source.