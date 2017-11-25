Time magazine rejects Donald Trump's 'Person of the Year' claim

Time magazine has disputed Donald Trump's account of how he rejected a request for an interview and photo session ahead of its "Person of the Year" issue.

In a tweet as he spent the Thanksgiving holiday at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the president sounded dismissive of the honour he received last year and could receive again.

He tweeted: "Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year,' like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot.