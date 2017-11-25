DUP rules out Brexit-imposed customs barrier between Northern Ireland and rest of UK

Northern Ireland will not accept a customs barrier separating it from the UK mainland after Brexit, the DUP has warned Brussels.

Party leader Arlene Foster marked the issue as one of her red lines at the DUP party conference on Saturday.

She said she had written to the 27 remaining EU states outlining the party's stance.

To date Brussels has insisted that Northern Ireland should continue to comply with an EU customs framework when the rest of the UK leaves the single market and customs union.

But the DUP is adamant Northern Ireland be treated the same as England, Scotland and Wales.