Freezing frosty start to Saturday

After the coldest night of the season so far with temperatures sliding to -6C in places, a freezing frosty and icy start to Saturday with some waking to a dusting of snow across higher ground of the north and hail across Cornwall. It'll feel very cold - more so in the biting, brisk north-west wind across Scotland and north-western England and Wales with blustery showers and downpours giving sleet and snow over hills. Elsewhere beautifully bright, clear and crisp with sparkly sunshine.