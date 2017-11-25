A wintry weekend as temperatures slide a frosty and icy night ahead with blustery winds and downpours through northern and western counties giving a wintry mix of sleet and snow over high ground - lasting into the first stages of tomorrow morning before the winds ease to leave a calmer day. Beautifully clear, crisp and bright again with sunning sunshine this Sunday but cold after a freezing, frosty start. More cloud in the west with showers feeding into Wales and western England to leave a soggy set up.