Wife of Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas dies just three days after being diagnosed with cancer

Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas has spoken of "indescribable pain" after his wife died just three days on from being diagnosed with leukemia.

Thomas, who used to be the face of BBC's Blue Peter, said his partner Gemma passed away on Friday.

She fell ill on Tuesday and was quickly diagnosed acute myeloid, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

Football anchor Thomas, who joined Sky Sports in 2005, asked for prayers for his eight-year-old son Ethan.

Having revealed the news on Twitter, Thomas was inundated with messages of sympathy.