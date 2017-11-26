British man among 22 injured after nightclub floor collapse in Tenerife

More than 20 people, including a British man, have been injured on the island of Tenerife after the floor of a nightclub collapsed and sent revellers plunging into the basement.

Emergency services in the Canary Islands said that people fell "about one storey" into the basement early on Sunday after a hole of approximately four square metres (43 sq ft) opened in the floor.

A total of 22 people were hurt and two suffered serious injuries including broken legs and ankles.