Cloud and rain moving southeast overnight. A little milder.

Early frost in the southeast tonight, otherwise a spell of rain for all, heavy and squally with transient snow over Scottish mountains. Showers following in the northwest, where perhaps very windy.

Squally rain slowly clearing southwards on Monday, although blustery showers following these wintry over northern hills. Some sunshine, but cold and windy for all with gales along some exposed coasts.

Cold and often windy through the rest of the working week with wintry showers along northern, eastern and initially some western coasts. Best of the sunshine through central parts. Cold with widespread frost overnight.