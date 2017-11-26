Cold and bright for most. Cloud and rain spreading east.

A cold and frosty start with icy patches, but bright. Breezy with occasional showers in the north and west, wintry over hills but slowly fading. Turning cloudier in the west, with some rain by the evening, particularly in the northwest.

Early frost in the southeast, otherwise a spell of rain for all, heavy and squally with transient snow over Scottish mountains. Showers following in the northwest, where perhaps very windy.

Squally rain slowly clearing southwards, although blustery showers following these wintry over northern hills. Some sunshine, but cold and windy for all with gales along some exposed coasts.