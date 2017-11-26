Drone owners will be ordered to register and sit safety tests under clampdown on devices

Drone users will be required to register with authorities and sit safety awareness tests under a clampdown on the flying devices.

A new draft law will also see police given greater powers to order users to ground their drones or seize parts of the machines as evidence.

It comes amid growing concern over the safety of the devices - including incidents where they are said to have threatened aircraft.

The draft Drone Bill, which will be published in spring 2018, could create no-fly zones for the devices around airports or at heights above 400 feet.

Under the new proposals drone operators will be required to use apps - so they can access the information needed to make sure any planned flight can be made safely and legally.

Changes to the Air Navigation Order will be used to introduce the safety test and the registration requirement for owners of drones weighing more than 250 grams.