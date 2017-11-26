Erupting Bali volcano disrupts flights for second time this week

A volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali erupted for the second time in a week, disrupting international flights even as authorities said the island remained safe.

The ash column from Mount Agung rose 13,000 feet following an eruption that began at about 5.30pm on Saturday, and has continued for several hours, Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

Villages close to the volcano were coated in a thin layer of ash.

Ash clouds were moving to the southwest, away from the island's international airport, which remained open, said disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.