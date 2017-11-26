- ITV Report
Ireland warns Theresa May to change course on Brexit
Theresa May has faced warnings that a Brexit deal which involves a hard border in Ireland would be unacceptable from both the Irish Republic and her allies in the Northern Irish DUP.
Ireland's European Commissioner Phil Hogan urged the Prime Minister to change course from a hard Brexit that would see the country leave the single market and customs union.
It came hours after the DUP leader Arlene Foster said the party would not tolerate any attempt to put barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK after Brexit.
Mr Hogan slammed the UK delegations "blind faith" in future trade talks and warned that his country will "continue to play tough to the end" over the issue.
"I continue to be amazed at the blind faith that some in London place in theoretical future free trade agreements," he told the Observer.
"The best possible FTA [Free Trade Agreement] with the EU will fall far short of being in the single market. This fact is simply not understood in the UK."
It came hours after Mrs Foster, whose party is holding up Mrs May's Government, said that ensuring a soft border within Ireland was among her party's red lines.
She told her party conference on Saturday: "We will not support any arrangements that create barriers to trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom or any suggestion that Northern Ireland, unlike the rest of the UK, will have to mirror European regulations."
The creation of a soft border within Ireland was a key step in moving on from the violence of the Troubles, but Brexit raises the prospect of checkpoints being raised once again.
The most feasible way to avoid this is by remaining inside the single market or customs union - but Mrs May has said that she wants a clean break from the bloc.
She is facing pressure from hard Brexiteers within her party and her own cabinet on one side, while Ireland pushes her in the other direction.
Ireland has threatened to use its veto to hold the start of trade talks with the EU if Mrs May cannot find a solution.
Meanwhile it emerged the UK could be required to follow new rules implemented by the EU during a Brexit transition period.
The position set out by Michel Barnier in leaked documents would make the application of new EU rules a condition of a transitional deal, meaning Britain could be subject to further Brussels' regulations for about two years after leaving the bloc.
The PrimeMinister was also under pressure not to water down a red line on the EuropeanCourt of Justice's jurisdiction ending when the UK leaves the EU.
The SundayTelegraph reported that Eurosceptic ministers and backbenchers have expressedalarm at a plan being pushed in the Cabinet's Brexit sub-committee for the UKto agree to a system of "voluntary referral" of cases to theLuxembourg court.