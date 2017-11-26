Ireland warns Theresa May to change course on Brexit

Theresa May has faced warnings that a Brexit deal which involves a hard border in Ireland would be unacceptable from both the Irish Republic and her allies in the Northern Irish DUP.

Ireland's European Commissioner Phil Hogan urged the Prime Minister to change course from a hard Brexit that would see the country leave the single market and customs union.

It came hours after the DUP leader Arlene Foster said the party would not tolerate any attempt to put barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK after Brexit.

Mr Hogan slammed the UK delegations "blind faith" in future trade talks and warned that his country will "continue to play tough to the end" over the issue.

"I continue to be amazed at the blind faith that some in London place in theoretical future free trade agreements," he told the Observer.

"The best possible FTA [Free Trade Agreement] with the EU will fall far short of being in the single market. This fact is simply not understood in the UK."