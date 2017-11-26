McDonnell stands by refusal to give borrowing costs for Labour investment plans

John McDonnell apologised if he came across as arrogant after he refused to say how much it would cost in borrowing charges to fund Labour's infrastructure plans.

The Shadow Chancellor said he had not wanted to get drawn into an argument that would undermine the fundamental idea that now was the time for the UK to borrow to invest.

He had said on Thursday that it was "trite journalism" to ask how much extra would need to be spent on servicing debt under a Labour Government.

He told Peston on Sunday that he regretted if he had come off as dismissive but he stood by his point.