Police officer injured in 'despicable attack' in Liverpool

A police officer suffered serious injuries in a "despicable attack" when he was knocked down by a van in Liverpool, police said.

A white Transit van was driven at the male officer in the Norris Green area of the city on Saturday evening after police attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver has been arrested and taken to a police station in Merseyside.

The officer's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening after the incident at around 7.25pm, Merseyside Police said.