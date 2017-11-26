- ITV Report
Police officer injured in 'despicable attack' in Liverpool
A police officer suffered serious injuries in a "despicable attack" when he was knocked down by a van in Liverpool, police said.
A white Transit van was driven at the male officer in the Norris Green area of the city on Saturday evening after police attempted to stop the vehicle.
The driver has been arrested and taken to a police station in Merseyside.
The officer's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening after the incident at around 7.25pm, Merseyside Police said.
Detective Chief Inspector Martin Earl said the officer and colleagues who witnessed the incident were being given support after the ordeal.
On Saturday night, a road closure remained in place on Hasfield Road, where police were carrying out house-to-house inquiries.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage to get in contact.