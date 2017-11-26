- ITV Report
Sailors to perform Changing of the Guard ceremony for the first time
Sailors in Royal Navy will perform the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace for the first time in the ceremony's 357-year history.
Eighty-six sailors have spent a month learning the intricate routines to prepare for the "exciting but daunting" moment of their debut on Sunday morning.
The ceremony has been taking place since the restoration of King Charles II in 1660 and is traditionally performed by one of the five Foot Guards Regiments from the Army's Household Division.
Warrant Officer 1st Class Eddie Wearing, the Royal Navy's state ceremonial training officer, said in a statement: "It's daunting, but I'm very excited.
"To be the conducting warrant officer for the first mount ever in the Royal Navy is a massive privilege and an honour to do. I'm really looking forward to it."
The roots of the Changing of the Guard ceremony can be traced all the way back to the reign of Henry VII when the first royal bodyguard was created.
Lieutenant Commander Steve Elliott will be Captain of the Queen's Guard.
"As we march out of the Wellington Barracks for the first time I'm fairly sure everyone will feel an enormous sense of pride," he said.
"It's great to do this ceremonial piece and have the Royal Navy in the public eye in this way."