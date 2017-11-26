Sailors to perform Changing of the Guard ceremony for the first time

Sailors in Royal Navy will perform the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace for the first time in the ceremony's 357-year history.

Eighty-six sailors have spent a month learning the intricate routines to prepare for the "exciting but daunting" moment of their debut on Sunday morning.

The ceremony has been taking place since the restoration of King Charles II in 1660 and is traditionally performed by one of the five Foot Guards Regiments from the Army's Household Division.

Warrant Officer 1st Class Eddie Wearing, the Royal Navy's state ceremonial training officer, said in a statement: "It's daunting, but I'm very excited.

"To be the conducting warrant officer for the first mount ever in the Royal Navy is a massive privilege and an honour to do. I'm really looking forward to it."