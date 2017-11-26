The Ashes: England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow investigated over alleged headbutt of Aussie player

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow is under investigation after allegedly headbutting Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft in a Perth nightclub.

Fox Sports News reported that the incident happened four weeks ago at the start of the tour of Australia.

Bairstow is alleged to have "connected his head with the side of Cam Bancroft's head".

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it had spoken to Bairstow regarding the alleged incident and will "follow up with England players and management after the Brisbane Test".