Two killed and dozens injured after huge blast in China

At least two people have been killed and dozens of others were injured after a huge explosion hit a port city in China.

The blast in the riverfront district of Ningbo knocked down buildings and left streets littered with damaged cars and debris.

News footage showed shocked and injured victims being carried out from the scene of the accident.

Local news reports said it had occurred at a factory but a police statement said the cause was under investigation.

There were also unconfirmed suggestions that the explosion may have been caused to damage to a gas pipeline during demolition work that was taking place.