Two released by police after Oxford Circus mass panic questioning

Two men who handed themselves into police over an incident that sparked mass panic at Oxford Circus Tube station on Friday have been released without being arrested or charged.

British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating if any offence was committed after the packed station was evacuated, with reports that shots had been fired.

Several people were injured and nine were taken to hospital, including one with leg injuries, while armed police raced to the scene after receiving 999 calls.

Two men, aged 21 and 40, were questioned on Saturday after attending a police station voluntarily, following a media appeal, in which BTP said the incident was believed to have started when an altercation erupted between two men on the platform.

A spokeswoman for the force said on Sunday: "There are no criminal proceedings against them. They have not been arrested or charged."