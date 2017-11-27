Cold and wintry for the coming week.

It will stay windy overnight with showers, still wintry at height, mainly affecting northern and western parts of the UK. Frosty, especially across the north, with icy stretches possible following showers.

Many central and southern areas of the UK will be dry on Tuesday with some sunshine. Heavy showers elsewhere, with hill snow most likely across the north. Windy and cold.

Cold and windy between Tuesday and Friday, with showers becoming increasingly focused across the east of the UK. Coldest on Thursday, with snow possible to low levels. Plenty of sunshine elsewhere. Frosty nights.