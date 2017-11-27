Don't be fooled by today's milder temperatures - UK faces a cold and wintry week

The Yorkshire Dales National Park has endured some cold and wintry weather Credit: PA

After a bitterly cold weekend where daytime temperatures for some parts of the UK barely rose above freezing (1.4C in Lanarkshire, N. Scotland) and dropped widely below by night (-6.3C in parts of Yorkshire), it has been a comparatively balmy - albeit cloudy and rather miserable - start to the new week. Some areas actually boasted temperatures above the seasonal average (12.3C in Swanage, Dorset). However, with a large area of high pressure sitting out in the Atlantic and low pressure in the North Sea, a cold northerly wind will start to establish itself across the UK overnight tonight.

A cold northerly airflow will form across the UK tonight Credit: ITV News

With that Arctic air flowing across the country, temperatures by day and night will struggle. Occasionally rain-bearing frontal systems will slide down eastern coastal areas with showers blowing in across these parts; turning wintry in places. On the plus side, a northerly airflow at this time of year also often allows for plenty of brightness - so some crisp winter sunshine should be on offer. It looks likely that this cold set up will last at least until the weekend.

Tonight

It will stay windy with showers, still wintry at height, mainly affecting northern and western parts of the UK. Frosty, especially across the north, with icy stretches possible following showers.

Tuesday

Many central and southern areas of the UK dry with some sunshine. Heavy showers elsewhere, with hill snow most likely across the north. Windy and cold.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday