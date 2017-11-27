Dozens of civilians killed on outskirts of Damascus by Syrian government strikes

In the past 24 hours dozens of civilians, including some children, have been killed by Syrian government airstrikes on the outskirts of Damascus.

The Easten Ghouta suburbs just outside of the Syrian capital are rebel strongholds, and have copped the brunt of the government's wraith in the past few months.

The area has seen 181 airstrikes in just the past week.

Sunday's bombing killed at least 23 people, according to the locally-run Ghouta Media Centre.

But at least 25 deaths were reported by the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group.