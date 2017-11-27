- ITV Report
Government to launch industry strategy to tackle UK's poor productivity
The government is to set out a plan to boost industry after the Office for Budget Responsibility downgraded its forecasts due to weak productivity.
The Industrial Strategy White Paper aims to address the UK's poor record on productivity as well as embracing technological change and supporting businesses and workers.
As part of the strategy it was announced that major US healthcare company MSD is to open a UK base potentially creating hundreds of jobs.
The firm will open a state-of-the art hub in Hertfordshire to drive research into future treatments for patients creating 150 research roles hundreds of other jobs.
MSD managing director in the UK and Ireland Louise Houson said: "We believe the UK to be a unique bioscience centre of excellence and this investment presents a major opportunity for us to work in collaboration with the UK Government to build on the forward thinking and ambitious Industrial Strategy White Paper."
Other 'sector deals' covering life sciences, construction, artificial intelligence and automotive industry were also announced.
Ministers said they represented a new strategic and long-term partnership with Government, backed by private sector co-investment.
The move comes after the Prime Minister announced a plan to deliver a step change in the level of investment in research and development (R&D), rising from 1.7% to 2.4% of GDP by 2027.
It could mean around £80 billion of additional investment in advanced technology in the next decade, helping to transform whole sectors, create new industries and support innovation across the country, the Government said.
Business Secretary Greg Clark said: "We are at one of the most important, exciting and challenging times there has ever been in the history of the world's commerce and industry.
"Powered by new technology, new industries are being created, existing ones changing and the way we live our lives - as workers, citizens and consumers - transformed.
"Britain's productivity performance has not been good enough, and is holding back our earning power as a country.
"So this Industrial Strategy deliberately strengthens the five foundations of productivity: ideas, people, infrastructure, business environment and places."