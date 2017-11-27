- ITV Report
-
Harry: 'Diana would be over the moon for us'
Prince Harry has said he his late mother Princess Diana would have been "over the moon" following the announcement of his engagement to Meghan Markle.
"She would be jumping up and down, so excited for me, but then would probably have been best friends with Meghan," he added.
The couple have given their first television interview following this morning's engagement announcement.
Here are some of the subjects covered in the wide-ranging interview:
- Diana Princess of Wales
Ms Markle's engagement ring is said to have been designed by Prince Harry and contains three stones, two of the diamonds are believed to be from Princess Diana’s personal collection.
Harry added: "It is days like today when I really miss her being around and miss her to share the happy news with but with the ring and everything else I'm sure she's with us".
- The Proposal
Talking about the proposal the couple said the engagement took place in their cottage a few weeks ago during a "typical, cosy night".
Ms Markle said: " We were trying to roast a chicken, it was just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic, he got on one knee".
Asked if it was an instant 'yes' from her, Meghan said: "Yes, as a matter of fact I could barely let [Harry] finish proposing, I said can I say yes now?"
To which Prince Harry replied: "She didn't even let me finish, then there was hugs and I had the ring on my finger and I was like can I do the ring and she said 'oh yes do it', so no it was a really nice moment, just the two of us and I think I managed to catch her by surprise as well".
- How They Met
The couple were introduced by a mutual friend at a private members club in London which the couple said took place a year and a half ago.
Meghan described their first meeting as a "blind-date" that their friend "setup".
Harry said the moment he saw Meghan for the first time he knew he had to "up his game".
"I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her and she was sitting there and I was like okay I'll have to up my game here, I'll sit down and make sure I've got good chat," said Harry.
The couple said they had two dates back-to-back in London last July before Harry said he "persuaded" Meghan to join him in Botswana.
Harry said the time they spent together camping in Africa was "crucial".
"We camped out with each other under the stars she came and joined me for five days out there which was absolutely fantastic, then we were really by ourselves which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a little chance to get to know each other," added the Prince.
For the first six months of their relationship it was kept from public knowledge which Ms Markle says was "amazing":
"We had a good five or six months privacy which was amazing, but no I think we were able to have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship so we made it work," said Ms Markle.