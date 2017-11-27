Huge hole in defence budget

The MoD has a financial hole of £1.7 billion. Credit: PA

The hole in the Ministry of Defence's budget is apparently £1.7bn a year, plus the annual cost of up to £500m a year of the UK's Continuous at Sea Nuclear Deterrent. According to a senior government source, "without the cash this would mean cancelling significant conventional capability to affect our operational footprint and status". Which is official-speak for "the UK's armed forces would be perilously hollowed out". At risk of being cut, I am told, are purchases of US F-35 fighter jets, or the UK's amphibious capability, including 1000 marines or many thousands of members of the armed forces - with a risk that full-time army members would drop from around 80,000 to 58,000.

F-35 fighter jets may be under threat. Credit: PA

It is the increased threat from cyber warfare that is expected to absorb a growing share of the MoD's cash, according to a review of its resource needs. That review will be completed in February. The new and controversial Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson is "determined to seek a deal with the Treasury", said a minister. But the Treasury claims to be broke.

Gavin Williamson meets crew members onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth. Credit: PA