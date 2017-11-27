Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their engagement. Clarence House reported that the pair got engaged earlier in November and are to marry in spring 2018. In a letter announcing the engagement, Clarence House added that The Queen and other close members of the Royal family had been informed, and that Ms Markle's parents had given their "blessing".

While a date has not yet been announced for the wedding, one is thought to have already been fixed, with Royal diaries synced to ensure that everyone can attend. Ms Markle's parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have said they are "incredibly happy" with the couple's engagement, adding: "We wish them a lifetime of happiness."

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have said they "are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness". On a visit to Dorset, the Prince of Wales said he was "thrilled" and "very happy indeed" for Prince Harry and Ms Markle. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said it had been "wonderful... to see how happy" Ms Markle and Prince Harry are together. In a statement, the pair said: "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together." The couple will appear for a photo-call later this afternoon, and will take part in a broadcast interview this evening, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

The relationship so far

The fifth-in-line to the throne was first introduced to the American actress at a private members club in London in Summer 2016, with a friend of the pair who managed the Soho House chain making the introductions. When the story of their romance hit the headlines a few months later, Prince Harry was alarmed at the way the press began looking into Meghan's family and past relationships and took the highly unusual step of issuing a strongly worded statement. It read: "The past week has seen a line crossed. His girlfriend Meghan Markle has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment." It went on: "He knows commentators will say 'this is the price she has to pay' and that 'this is part of the game'. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game it is her life and his." The statement was the first official confirmation the pair were in a relationship.

Days later the 36-year-old actress was seen in London, amid unconfirmed reports she was enjoying her first stay at Kensington Palace since the couple's relationship was made public. In November 2016, on a trip to Antigua and Barbuda, the island's prime minister publicly invites the blushing 33-year-old to choose the island as his honeymoon destination. On his way back from the Caribbean islands, Prince Harry flew to Toronto on a 1,700-mile detour to visit Ms Markle rather than flying straight back to London. The Royal's trip to Canada came under criticism as it contravened guidelines which discourage royal work trips - which are paid for by the taxpayer - from being combined with personal travel.

In March 2017 the pair were reported to be setting up home together in an apartment at Kensington Palace. In September 2017, Ms Markle spoke openly about her relationship with the prince in an interview with Vanity Fair, in which shetold the magazine: "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news." The high-profile interview led to speculation that an engagement between the pair would be imminent. Just weeks later the couple chose to be photographed together in public for the first time at the Invictus Games - the event for wounded military veterans which Harry founded in 2014.

This year's Invictus Games took place in Toronto - the city in which Meghan Markle lives while she films the latest series of her hit TV show, "Suits". The prince and actress attended a wheelchair tennis session. They arrived holding hands and were seen chatting with younger members of the audience. In October 2017, the pair meet with the Queen for afternoon tea. The couple need Elizabeth II's permission to marry.

Will Meghan become a princess when the pair marry?

Tradition dictates that royal men receive a title when they marry, with Prince Harry expected to be made the Duke of Sussex. After saying her vows, Ms Markle would become both an HRH and a duchess - likely Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex (if Harry becomes the Duke of Sussex). Should Prince Harry turn down a title, then Ms Markle would be known as HRH Princess Henry of Wales, since she is not entitled to be known as Princess Meghan.

The world responds

Prime Minister Theresa May offered her "very warmest congratulations" to the newly-engaged couple.

While Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon wished the pair "a lifetime of love and happiness together".

Former prime minister David Cameron also offered his well-wishes to the pair.