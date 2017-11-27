- ITV Report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal engagement: What happens next?
Prince Harry is engaged to be married to Meghan Markle and a royal wedding is being planned. So what happens next?
- Photos of the ring
The prince and his bride-to-be will be expected to show off the engagement ring as they pose for their first photographs since announcing their impending nuptials.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared together the same day at St James's Palace in 2010, with Kate wearing the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that belonged to William's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
There will also probably be a pre-recorded television interview and at a later date a set of official engagement photographs.
- The date of the wedding
A date will have already been fixed. Royal aides are said to have synced royal diaries a while ago to find a suitable day and make sure the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other royals could all attend.
Royal weddings usually take place only a few months after an engagement announcement.
March is the most likely month, leaving enough time to ensure pregnant Kate is not about to give birth to her third child.
- Venue
The venue will also have been decided and the Archbishop of Canterbury is expected to perform the ceremony.
St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle is a good bet. The 15th century church is grand, but will allow for a smaller scale royal wedding compared with Westminster Abbey and St Paul's Cathedral.
- Security
The Metropolitan Police will start planning immediately for the high-profile event. The current threat level for international terrorism in the UK is severe.
Extra officers will be drafted in to patrol the streets on the day amid tight security surrounding the chosen venue.
Ms Markle will also have been assigned a royal bodyguard from the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection Command.
- Meghan Markle's dress
Bridal-wear designers around the world will be hoping to get the call for this royal wedding. Ms Markle will no doubt already have an idea of what she wants.
The actress appeared in an Anne Barge ballgown wedding dress for her role as Rachel Zane in Suits, and her own first wedding to TV producer Trevor Engleson saw her wear a sleek, strapless, floor-length white dress with diamante detail.
Her stylist and close friend Jessica Mulroney runs the bridal store Kleinfeld Hudson's Bay in Toronto, so it is likely Ms Mulroney will be Ms Markle's first port of call for help picking out a dress amid great secrecy.
- The guestlist
Harry and his fiancee will have already drawn up a guest list, but there will also be a number of dignitaries they have to invite.
The prince's grandmother, the Queen will, however, be on hand to help.
William revealed after his 2011 wedding: "I went to (the Queen) and said 'Listen, I've got this list, not one person I know. What do I do?'
"And she went 'Get rid of it. Start from your friends and then we'll add those we need to in due course. It's your day."'