Rohingya crisis: Aung San Suu Kyi stripped of Freedom of Oxford

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been stripped of the Freedom of Oxford in the wake of state violence against Rohingya Muslims.

Oxford City Council voted unanimously to remove the honour which Ms Suu Kyi has held since 1997.

The 72-year-old, who graduated from Oxford University in 1968, has failed to condemn violence against hundreds of thousands of minority Rohingya in the Burmese state of Rakhine.

An estimated 620,000 men, women and children have now escaped to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The council said that Ms Suu Kyi had "tarnished" its image by "turning a blind eye" to violence.