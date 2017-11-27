Rohingya crisis: UK pledges further £12 million in aid

New International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt has announced £12 million of extra UK aid to help Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Burma. An estimated 620,000 men, women and children have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh due to persecution from the Burmese military in their native state of Rakhine. On a visit to Bangladesh, Ms Mordaunt met some of the refugees living in camps in the fishing port of Cox's Bazar. The Department of International Development( DfID) estimates that international funding for the crisis will start to run out by February next year unless other countries pledge longer term support.

Penny meets refugees at the camp.

The additional funding will bring the UK's total support for the Rohingya to £59 million since August this year. The money will be spent on food, drinking water, emergency latrines, temporary shelters, soap, cooking utensils and water cans. Ms Mordaunt said in a statement: "This looks like ethnic cleansing. "The Burmese military must end this inhumane violence and guarantee unrestricted humanitarian access so aid can reach those in need in Burma. "Any return of families to their homes must be safe, voluntary and dignified."

Makeshift accommodation at the camp. Credit: PA