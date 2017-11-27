Rohingya orphans tell ITV News of horrific violence in Myanmar

Child Rohingya refugees have described horrific scenes of killing and violence which forced them to flee their homes in Myanmar.

ITV News spoke to young Rohinya Muslims who were orphaned when family members were killed in front of them.

An estimated 620,000 men, women and children have now escaped to neighbouring Bangladesh due to persecution from the Burmese military in their native state of Rakhine.

More than half of those are believed to be minors.

Many told ITV News they had made the long and dangerous journey to Bangladesh alone.

It comes as the UK pledged an extra £12 million to help displaced Rohingya Muslims.