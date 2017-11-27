- ITV Report
-
Rohingya orphans tell ITV News of horrific violence in Myanmar
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Debi Edward
Child Rohingya refugees have described horrific scenes of killing and violence which forced them to flee their homes in Myanmar.
ITV News spoke to young Rohinya Muslims who were orphaned when family members were killed in front of them.
An estimated 620,000 men, women and children have now escaped to neighbouring Bangladesh due to persecution from the Burmese military in their native state of Rakhine.
More than half of those are believed to be minors.
Many told ITV News they had made the long and dangerous journey to Bangladesh alone.
It comes as the UK pledged an extra £12 million to help displaced Rohingya Muslims.
The alleged violence by the Burmese military against the minority has received international condemnation.
De-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been singled out for failing to condemn the violence.
Jane Alum told ITV News he fled Myanmar after a helicopter fired on his house, leaving his family to burn inside.
The 12-year-old's father died in the attack and his mother is missing, presumed dead.
Two young sisters also escaped after witnessing their parents be slaughtered in front of them.
Yasmin and Tosmin Ara, 11 and 8, lost all their family when the Myanmar army attacked their village.
"They shot my father first and then my mother," Yasmin said.
Later the sisters discovered that their grandparents had also been killed.
Abdul, Jane and Sabekun all made the trek to Bangladesh by themselves.
Authorities have now placed them with new families.
They saw their mothers being shot and the fathers have their throats cut.
It took Sabekun and her brother two weeks to reach safety - with only leaves to eat.
The Myanmar authorities refute many of the accounts given to ITV News.
Thousands of stories of rape, torture and murder have been described as an over-exaggeration.
Plans by the government in Myanmar to repatriate the Rohingya Muslims come with no accountability or the suggestion the refugees will ever get justice.
It comes as the Pope arrived in Myanmar on Monday for a visit during which he has been warned not to raise the plight of the Rohingya.
The Pope though is expected to stand up to the Muslim minority when he meets Aung San Suu Kyi.