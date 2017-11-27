Second Poppi Worthington inquest hears mother's frantic 999 call

A frantic phone call between the mother of Poppi Worthington and emergency services as the toddler lay dying has been played in open court.

The little girl's mum urged her daughter: "Come on baby, come on Poppi... keep going" as she spoke to a 999 call handler.

Excerpts of the exchange were played during the second inquest into the sudden death of the 13-month-old, who collapsed at home in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, in December 2012.

A first inquest in 2014 lasted just seven minutes and ruled that Poppi's death was unexplained.

But this was quashed by the High Court the following year and a fresh probe ordered.

In January 2016 a family court judge, whose evidence was relied upon during the first inquest, made public his conclusion that Poppi's father probably sexually assaulted the youngster before she collapsed.