Sellafield firefighters to strike over pay offer that amounts to 'an extra £4.30 net a week'

Sellafield nuclear facility will be hit by fresh industrial action after the site's firefighters decided to strike over a pay dispute.

GMB members will walk out for 12 hours on November 30 after rejecting an offer the union said amounted to an additional £4.30 a week. This will be the third strike in the current dispute.

"Sellafield has offered the firefighters an extra £4.30 net a week in return for providing back up support to the police and the military in the event of a terrorist attack or other catastrophic incident," Chris Jukes, GMB senior organiser, said.

"This dispute has always been about the pay and grade of the firefighter's role and GMB members feel insulted by being offered so little for such vital and potentially dangerous work.

"The firefighter's job has been re-evaluated by three separate individual professionals, all recommending an increase, but Sellafield management have repeatedly ignored the work they commissioned and refuse to pay what is fair and reasonable."

Thousands of GMB members are expected to walk out, alongside staff employed at the site by contractor Mitie, who are engaged in a separate row over pay.