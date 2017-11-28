Around 2,500 lose jobs as wholesaler Palmer & Harvey collapses

Around 2,500 people have been made redundant in the run-up to Christmas after the wholesale firm Palmer & Harvey collapsed.

The company delivered supplies including cigarettes, alcohol and confectionery to Tesco supermarkets and thousands of small stores, but it had been struggling with cashflow.

Administrators at PwC confirmed the firm had been placed into administration after attempts to obtain a lifeline through fresh funding or a sale of the company failed.

A statement said that around 2,500 of the company's 3,400 staff had been made immediately redundant.

The remaining 900 jobs are also at risk, with PwC saying they have been tasked with assisting administrators in bringing the business to an "orderly closure".