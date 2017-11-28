Boris Johnson: Yemen facing human catastrophe 'of biblical proportions'

Yemen is facing a humanitarian crisis of "biblical proportions" if a political solution to the country's civil war cannot be found, according to Boris Johnson.

The Foreign Secretary told ITV News the UK "urgently" wanted the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels to bring an end to the two-year conflict.

More than 10,000 civilians have been killed and three million people displaced so far across the Arab nation.

It is also suffering one of the worst recorded outbreaks of cholera, while hospitals are battling thousands of cases of diphtheria and starvation.

Mr Johnson's comments came after he convened a meeting in London with foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman to urge political agreement.