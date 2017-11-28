'Chennai Six' released from Indian prison after appeals court overturns their convictions

From top left clockwise: Nick Dunn, Paul Towers, Nick Simpson, Ray Tindall, John Armstrong and Billy Irving. Credit: Chennai Six campaign

Six British army veterans have been freed from an Indian prison after an appeals court overturned their convictions. The so-called 'Chennai Six' spent four years in jail on firearms smuggling charges but had always protested their innocence. An appeals hearing on Monday found they were not guilty. They are:

Billy Irving, 37, from Argyll and Bute

John Armstrong, 30, from Wigton, Cumbria

Nick Dunn, 31, from Northumberland

Nicholas Simpson, 47, from Catterick, North Yorkshire

Ray Tindall, 42, from Chester

Paul Towers, 54, from Pocklington, East Yorkshire

Yvonne McHugh, partner of Mr Irving, said they were freed at last on Tuesday, and were looking forward to a good shower and sleep after their long ordeal.

They were released about two hours ago and are now at the British Embassy with consular staff. They will just go to a hotel in Chennai and will be able to sleep in a bed and have a proper shower for the first time in about two years. – Yvonne McHugh

