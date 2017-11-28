- ITV Report
'Chennai Six' released from Indian prison after appeals court overturns their convictions
Six British army veterans have been freed from an Indian prison after an appeals court overturned their convictions.
The so-called 'Chennai Six' spent four years in jail on firearms smuggling charges but had always protested their innocence.
An appeals hearing on Monday found they were not guilty.
They are:
- Billy Irving, 37, from Argyll and Bute
- John Armstrong, 30, from Wigton, Cumbria
- Nick Dunn, 31, from Northumberland
- Nicholas Simpson, 47, from Catterick, North Yorkshire
- Ray Tindall, 42, from Chester
- Paul Towers, 54, from Pocklington, East Yorkshire
Yvonne McHugh, partner of Mr Irving, said they were freed at last on Tuesday, and were looking forward to a good shower and sleep after their long ordeal.
The men could now face a wait of up to several weeks before documentation comes through which will allow them to return to the UK.
Once Mr Irving was freed, he was able to speak to Ms McHugh on the embassy's phone and update her on their situation.
Ms McHugh said: "Billy called straight away, he couldn't quite believe it had happened.
"He's just over the moon and didn't think they would be released. He took everything that was said with a pinch of salt and didn't believe it.
"We are hoping they could be home in two weeks. If it's less than that it will be a miracle."