David Davis summoned before Brexit committee over refusal to release full impact dossier

David Davis has been accused of treating Parliament with contempt and attempting to reduce its sovereignty after withholding information about the economic impact of Brexit from MPs.

Prominent Conservatives are among those expressing anger after the Brexit secretary refused to hand over full expert assessments as to the likely impact of leaving the EU on 58 sectors of the British economy.

The Government was ordered to release the dossiers to the Brexit Select Committee following a House of Commons motion.

But instead it redacted key details, on the basis that the information was too sensitive and could potentially undermine the Brexit negotiations in Brussels if it was leaked outside the Committee by MPs.

Mr Davis has been summoned urgently to appear before the Brexit Select Committee to explain his actions.

Its chairman Hilary Benn also warned the Committee will need to consider whether his actions are in breach of Parliamentary privilege.

"I do object to any suggestion that the select committee or I as chair cannot be trusted to do our job," he said.