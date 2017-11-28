Financial stress test: UK banks would survive 'hard' Brexit

The Bank of England has put the UK's banks through their latest annual health check and, for the first time, none has been required to strengthen their balance sheets.

The Bank modelled how the financial system would be affected an economic shock that was even worse than the financial crisis in 2008.

All seven of our biggest lenders passed. HSBC, Lloyds, Nationwide, Santander and Standard Chartered did do comfortably. RBS and Barclays did so by the narrowest of margins.

The Armageddon scenario the Bank modelled included a severe recession, a slide in the pound, the worst collapse in the housing market in history, soaring unemployment and a global economic slump.

The Bank of England concludes that the stress tests demonstrated not only that our banks are robust, but that all of them would continue lending money to households and businesses through the most disastrous of Brexit scenarios.

Hard Brexit could have rather devastating economic consequences but the good news is the Bank of England judges that - unlike in 2008 - our banks wouldn't be part of the problem.

The assessment is interesting in the context of the warnings the Bank has issued previously regarding the potential impact of Brexit on the financial system.

There are hundreds of different possible outcomes to the negotiations between the government and the European Union. The hope is that common sense will prevail, the concern is that it won't.