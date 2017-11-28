Even colder as the week unfolds with arctic air drawn in on biting brisk northerly winds.

As temperatures fall away, freezing, frosty and icy tonight. The winds will feed in scattered showers and longer downpours along exposed coastal counties tonight and tomorrow, with a wintry mix of hail, sleet and snow - mostly over high ground of Scotland and eastern England.

Elsewhere bright, clear and crisp with some lovely sunshine - but feeling cold for all of us and bitter with the biting wind chill.