Funding running out for survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide

Three months ago, torrential rains triggered a devastating mudslide in Sierra Leone which killed 400 people instantly while hundreds more were buried under the mud.

Whilst destructive floods have been a common annual occurrence in Sierra Leone, poor infrastructure, massive deforestation and the construction of shoddy informal settlements on eroded hillsides have greatly contributed to the death toll.

The mudslide marks another bleak chapter in the recent history of the poverty-stricken West African nation, which has suffered more than a decade of civil war and a deadly Ebola crisis that claimed almost 4,000 lives.

ITV News' Africa Correspondent John Ray revisited the country for On Assignment to meet survivors and find out how the relief effort was coping.