Man accused of planning Melbourne New Year's Eve mass shooting

Police in Australia have arrested a man accused of planning a mass shooting for New Year's Eve in a crowded Melbourne square, officials have said.

Ali Ali is accused of trying to obtain an automatic rifle to attack Federation Square in Australia's second-largest city, Victoria State Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said.

Each New Year's Eve, thousands of revellers pack the square.

Ali, an Australian with Somali parents, is alleged to have downloaded instructions from an al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula website on how to launch a terrorist attack and how to use guns, Det Com Patton said.

Australia has strict gun laws and automatic weapons cannot be privately owned.

Searches were carried out on Monday at the home Ali shares with his parents and siblings in a Melbourne suburb, at a relative's address in another suburb of the city, and at a computer business where he worked part-time.

The 20-year-old appeared in court in Melbourne on Tuesday and was charged with preparing to commit a terrorist attack and collecting documents to facilitate a terrorist act.

Ali did not enter a plea to the charges and did not apply to be released on bail.

If convicted when the case goes to trial, Ali could face a maximum life sentence.

Justice Minister Michael Keenan said police arrested four extremists in December over a similar alleged plot to attack Federal Square and other public places in Melbourne over the Christmas and New Year period.

The four will stand trial in 2018 charged with terrorism offences.

In the wake of the most recent arrest, Mr Keenan urged the public to carry on as normal over the festive period, but said they could expect to see a heavy police presence.

"Australians should be able to go about their business secure in the understanding that the government has worked very closely with law enforcement and other security agencies to keep them safe," Mr Keenan said.

Ali is the 74th suspect arrested in Australia in 31 counter-terrorism investigations since the country's terrorism threat level was elevated to "probable" in September 2014.