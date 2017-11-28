Pope calls for 'respect of each ethnic group' in Myanmar but fails to mention plight of Rohingya Muslims

Pope Francis urged Myanmar to work towards peace and "respect for the dignity and rights of each member of society" but failed to directly refer to the plight of Rohingya Muslims.

Speaking in Naypyitaw alongside Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, he acknowledged that the country is "suffering from civil conflict and hostilities" that have "lasted all too long and created deep divisions".

However, after some papal advisers warned against referring to Rohingya, he did not mention them by name.

"The future of Myanmar must be peace," he said. "A peace based on respect for the dignity and rights of each member of society, respect for each ethnic group and its identity, respect for the rule of law, and respect for a democratic order that enables each individual and every group - none excluded - to offer its legitimate contribution to the common good."

He added: "The arduous process of peace building and national reconciliation can only advance through a commitment to justice and respect for human rights."