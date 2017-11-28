St George's Chapel in Windsor announced as venue for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 2018 wedding

Prince Harry will and Meghan Markle will marry in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

A spokesman for Prince Harry said the wedding "will reflect who they are as a couple".

The royal family will pay for the wedding, including the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception, Kensington Palace said.

The American actress, who will become a senior HRH on marrying into the royals, also intends to become a British citizen.

As the couple make preparations for their big day, Ms Markle, a protestant who went to a catholic high school, will be both baptised and confirmed, ready for the religious ceremony.