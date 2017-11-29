- ITV Report
Grayling: 'It is right and proper for Britain to meet Brexit divorce bill'
Britain should meet its financial obligations as it leaves the European Union after 40 years, a minister has said, amid speculation that the 'divorce bill' could be as much as £49 billion.
Brexit-backing Chris Grayling said it was "right and proper" for the UK to meets its financial obligations but refused to comment on "speculation" about the final figure.
"We've been very clear that we will meet our obligations as a member of the European Union as we leave," he said.
He added: "There's lots of speculation about figures at the moment. The reality is we've not completed the negotiations yet but we're very clear that we should meet the obligations that we've built up over the years of membership, that we should leave on good terms with our friends and neighbours."
Officials close to the negotiations were reported as saying there was broad agreement on a framework for the UK to settle liabilities expected to total around 45-55 billion euros (£40-£49 billion).
If confirmed, the move could clear the way for Prime Minister Theresa May to finally achieve her goal of moving Brexit negotiations on to the issue of trade.
However, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier stressed "we are not there yet" when asked about Britain's divorce bill as well as an agreement on other issues.
He said that that there should be "sufficient progress" on citizens' rights and the Irish border before trade talks begin.
Speaking at the Berlin Security Conference, he said: "We are awaiting sufficient progress from London on the following three points: the rights of European citizens in the United Kingdom and of British citizens in the EU, issues relating to the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, fulfilment of the financial obligations entered into during the United Kingdom's membership of the Union.
"We are not there yet.
"The work on the three main subjects continues this week in a constructive spirit with the UK.
"The next European Council will take place in 15 days' time. If real 'sufficient progress' is actually made, the European Council will be able to open the discussion of a possible transitional period.
"Then the member states will define in 2018 the framework of this new partnership with the UK."
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage slammed the reported divorce bill as a "sellout".
"I have always argued that no deal is better than a bad deal," he said.
"Make no mistake about it - 55 billion euro to leave the EU is a very, very bad deal."
Former Cabinet minister Priti Patel also criticised the financial demands, saying on Monday that the EU should have been told to "sod off".
However, it is unlikely that the final settlement will ever be confirmed by the EU or the UK as it covers a complex array of liabilities from funding for projects to unpaid loans.
Unofficial calculations have put the gross figure at 100 billion euro (£88 billion) offset by deductions including the UK rebate and Britain's share of the European Investment Bank reducing the net some to half that.
Payments would be made over many years as liabilities fall due, so the final total may not be known for decades.
Commons Speaker John Bercow has granted Labour's Chris Leslie an urgent question on the costs of Brexit.
It will take place in the Commons after Prime Minister's Questions.
Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesman Tom Brake hit out at the settlement saying that it would hit the UK further after the country leaves the single market.
He said: "Around £45 billion would appear to be the price Johnson and Gove et al are willing to pay for a deluded vision of an imperial Britain post-Brexit.
"This vision already sees the UK with higher inflation and debt, falling investment and less influence in the world.
"And this acrimonious divorce settlement will merely be the down-payment."