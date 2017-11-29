Grayling: 'It is right and proper for Britain to meet Brexit divorce bill'

Britain should meet its financial obligations as it leaves the European Union after 40 years, a minister has said, amid speculation that the 'divorce bill' could be as much as £49 billion.

Brexit-backing Chris Grayling said it was "right and proper" for the UK to meets its financial obligations but refused to comment on "speculation" about the final figure.

"We've been very clear that we will meet our obligations as a member of the European Union as we leave," he said.

He added: "There's lots of speculation about figures at the moment. The reality is we've not completed the negotiations yet but we're very clear that we should meet the obligations that we've built up over the years of membership, that we should leave on good terms with our friends and neighbours."

Officials close to the negotiations were reported as saying there was broad agreement on a framework for the UK to settle liabilities expected to total around 45-55 billion euros (£40-£49 billion).

If confirmed, the move could clear the way for Prime Minister Theresa May to finally achieve her goal of moving Brexit negotiations on to the issue of trade.