Dame Glynis Breakwell defends £400,000 salary as she denies retiring or resigning from Vice-Chancellor role

Bath University Vice-Chancellor Dame Glynis Breakwell has denied being pushed out of her role in a row over her £468,000 salary.

Dame Breakwell told ITV News there was still a great deal of confidence in her leadership and her salary was simply a reflection of her experience and the results she was delivering.

She claimed that she announced her leaving date in order to give the university time to find the right successor.

"I will step down as Vice-Chancellor on 31 August 2018. Until then I am still in post.

"By then I will have been Vice-Chancellor for 17 years, that is one third of the entire life of this university.

"So it's a very long time to have been Vice-Chancellor and I think it's appropriate now that I signal to the university that I will be standing down then so that the university can have an orderly transition to the next Vice-Chancellor."