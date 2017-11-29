Donald Trump re-tweets anti-Muslim videos from Britain First deputy leader

Donald Trump has re-tweeted videos posted by the deputy leader of far-right group Britain First claiming to show Muslims committing crimes and other inflammatory acts.

The US President's Twitter account shared three posts by Jayda Fransen to his 43.6 million followers on Wednesday.

The posts included unverified videos claiming to show a Muslim migrant attacking a boy on crutches and a Muslim destroying a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Ms Fransen, 31, from Penge, south-east London, is on bail facing four charges of causing religiously aggravated harassment as part of a Kent Police investigation into the distribution of leaflets and the posting of online videos during a trial held at Canterbury Crown Court in May.

She will also appear in court in Northern Ireland in December charged with using threatening and abusive language in connection with a speech she made at an anti-terrorism demonstration in Belfast on August 6.