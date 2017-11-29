Facebook says it removes 99% of ISIS-related content before it is flagged, and has helped prevent attacks

Facebook says 99% of ISIS and Al Qaeda-related material is removed by the network before it is flagged, and recent tip-offs have helped prevent attacks.

Once a piece of content has been found, 83% of uploaded copies are removed within one hour, the network added.

The social media giant also said it offered to help to British police following the London and Manchester attacks.

The announcement follows Prime Minister Theresa May's demands that tech giants do more to remove propaganda from their sites.

Mrs May met with senior executives from Facebook, Google and Microsoft during the UN summit in New York in September to raise her concerns.

That was followed by a major report that found more jihadist propaganda is viewed online in the UK than any other country in Europe.

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo sat down with Monika Bickert, Facebook's Head of Global Policy Management, who may be the most important person in counter terrorism that you've never heard of.

"We have found content on Facebook that we think represents an imminent threat and we have provided that information to law enforcement authorities," Ms Bickert said.

"The information that we provide to governments, including where we've responded to government requests, includes cases where attacks have been disrupted."