Feeling wintry: Coldest night of the week

Temperatures slide under starry skies with lows of -4C or -6C and a widespread thick frost forming as well as some icy spots.

The bitter northerly breeze will feed in further showers into exposed coastal counties - a wintry mix of sleet and snow for eastern counties, more so inland and anywhere from Scotland down to Norfolk and Suffolk will be prone.

More so of rain and occasional sleet for western Wales and Cornwall.

Elsewhere a beautiful bright day in store with full blown blue skies and sparkly sunshine but everywhere will feel terribly cold with the biting windchill.