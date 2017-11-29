Nikki Haley tells United Nations North Korea's ICBM launch brings world 'closer to war'

US ambassador Nikki Haley has told the United Nations that North Korea's latest missile test brings the world "closer to war."

In an emergency session of the Security Council on Wednesday, Haley repeated Donald Trump's warning that the regime would be "destroyed" should war break out, and called on all member to increase sanctions on the hermetic state.

"If war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed," Haley said.

Tuesday's test, Pyongyang's first intercontinental ballistic missile, flew far higher than its predecessors, and was deemed capable of hitting the US mainland.

Trump pledged on Wednesday to impose "additional major sanctions" on North Korea, saying the "situation will be handled."

At a meeting in Missouri to promote his tax cuts policy, Trump called North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un "a sick puppy."