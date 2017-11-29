'Compelling evidence' links Milly Dowler's killer to Russell hammer murders, claim lawyers

New evidence could link serial killer Levi Bellfield to the brutal hammer murders of a woman and her young daughter, lawyers acting for a man twice convicted of the killings believe.

Michael Stone is serving three life sentences for bludgeoning Lin Russell and her daughter Megan, six, to death in an attack near Chillenden in Kent in 1996 in which her other daughter, Josie, nine, suffered severe head injuries and the family's dog, Lucy, was killed.

But Stone, who has fought a protracted legal battle to clear his name, has always maintained his innocence and now his legal team have said they will present new evidence on Wednesday which they claim points to Milly Dowler's killer, Bellfield.

The lawyers said: "There is now new and compelling evidence which proves that he was not responsible for these awful crimes.

"The evidence suggests that the person responsible is Levi Bellfield, the convicted murderer of three women including Milly Dowler."

Stone's barrister, Mark McDonald, said: "This evidence needs to tested by the Court of Appeal and, if believed, will lead to the largest miscarriage of justice since the Birmingham Six."

It is not the first time Stone's legal representatives have pointed the finger at Bellfield - in 2011, his solicitor, Paul Bacon, claimed Milly's killer was a better match for the e-fit of the suspect issued during the police manhunt.

The claims also come months after a two-part BBC documentary aired in May saw a panel of independent experts re-examine the evidence and suggest another suspect.